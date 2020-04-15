Judge orders environmental regulators to turn over documents

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A judge has rejected an effort by state environmental regulators to dodge subpoenas in a lawsuit…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A judge has rejected an effort by state environmental regulators to dodge subpoenas in a lawsuit involving wastewater violations by a southern Delaware poultry processor.

The judge on Tuesday rejected arguments that the information being sought could be withheld under attorney-client privilege and Delaware’s Freedom of Information Act.

DNREC also argued that the information was protected because it was part of settlement discussions, and that having to provide it would be an undue burden.

The subpoenas were issued by lawyers representing Millsboro-area residents in a lawsuit against Mountaire Farms.

The information involves DNREC’s investigation of and settlement discussions with Mountaire.

