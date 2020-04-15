Former massage parlor owner to pay $120k in civil penalties

A Delaware judge has ordered a former massage parlor owner who pleaded guilty to prostitution charges to pay $120,000 in…

A Delaware judge has ordered a former massage parlor owner who pleaded guilty to prostitution charges to pay $120,000 in civil penalties.

The judge ruled Wednesday that Da Zhong Wang should pay $40,000 each for three violations of Delaware’s Organized Crime and Racketeering Act.

Prosecutors had sought the maximum penalty of $100,000 for each violation and asked that Wang also be ordered to pay the state’s attorney fees.

The judge denied that request. Wang owned and operated massage parlors in Middletown, Dover, Smyrna and Rehoboth Beach.

He pleaded guilty to one count of permitting prostitution in 2015.

