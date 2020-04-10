Home » National News » Federal budget deficit totals…

The Associated Press

April 10, 2020, 2:01 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal budget deficit totals $743.6 billion budget over 6 months before coronavirus impact.

Business & Finance | National News

