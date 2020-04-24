Home » National News » FDA warns of risks…

FDA warns of risks with Trump-promoted malaria drug

The Associated Press

April 24, 2020, 11:53 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning doctors against prescribing a malaria drug widely touted by President Donald Trump for treating the new coronavirus outside of hospitals or research settings.

In an alert Friday, regulators warned of reports of serious side effects and death among patients taking hydroxychloroquine and the related drug chloroquine. The drugs, also approved for lupus, can cause a number of side effects, including dangerous irregular heart rhythms.

