Delaware paid $30 million in unemployment claims in 1 week

WILMINGTON, Del. — The state of Delaware paid more than $30 million in unemployment benefits last week.

The News Journal of Wilmington reported Tuesday that the figure is typically $1.5 million a week.

Delaware’s labor secretary says the state is receiving a historic number of unemployment claims in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Labor Secretary Cerron Cade said 61,842 unemployment claims have been filed since March 15.

He said that number is close to the number of claims filed in the last two years combined.

