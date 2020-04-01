Delaware health director bemoans violators, vows crackdown

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s public health director says too many people are ignoring orders to stay at home and…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s public health director says too many people are ignoring orders to stay at home and keep their distance from one another as the coronavirus continues to spread.

Dr. Karyl Rattay expressed frustration Wednesday at the lack of cooperation officials are seeing, even among elderly people most at risk of serious complications.

Rattay said officials intend to “crack down” on businesses not complying with social distancing rules and encouraged anyone aware of such violations to contact state officials.

She also urged people to report others who have tested positive and are not staying home and complying with isolation requirements.

