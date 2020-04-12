Delaware DOC announces 8 new COVID-19 cases among inmates

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The Delaware Department of Correction has announced eight new cases of COVID-19 among offenders, all inmates…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The Delaware Department of Correction has announced eight new cases of COVID-19 among offenders, all inmates at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna.

The department said in a news release Sunday that it tested 45 inmates at a housing unit where four other inmates tested positive over the past five days.

All eight were asymptomatic.

The department says that of the 12 inmates with confirmed cases, nine were being housed in a stand-alone building on the prison compound that’s been established as a COVID-19 treatment center.

Two were at a hospital and one was in the prison infirmary. The state’s death toll from the virus was at least 35.

