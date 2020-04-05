Delaware declared major disaster area by Trump due to virus

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware has become one of the latest U.S. states declared a major disaster area by President…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware has become one of the latest U.S. states declared a major disaster area by President Donald Trump amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump announced the declaration Sunday. It makes federal funds available to state and local governments and some private nonprofits for emergency protective measures and direct assistance.

Delaware reported more than 670 positive COVID-19 cases on Sunday and 14 deaths. Officials said a second correctional officer at a large prison in Delaware has tested positive for the virus.

The president also declared Mississippi and South Dakota major disaster areas Sunday and recently announced similar declarations for Arizona, Utah, Nevada and Maine.

