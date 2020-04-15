Delaware court buildings to remain closed for another month

WILMINGTON, Del. — Delaware’s court buildings will remain closed for at least another month. The News Journal of Wilmington reports…

The News Journal of Wilmington reports that the state’s top judge announced the extension on Tuesday.

Delaware Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz Jr. said that people are supposed to be at home and not coming and going from courthouses. Delaware suspended all pending trials a month ago because they often require juries and involve numerous court staff.

Courthouses often see hundreds of people flow through them each day. But they are now reduced to a skeleton staff.

