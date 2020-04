CHATSWORTH, Ga. (AP) — Death toll from storms in U.S. South rises to at least 30; 11 dead in Mississippi…

CHATSWORTH, Ga. (AP) — Death toll from storms in U.S. South rises to at least 30; 11 dead in Mississippi and nine killed in South Carolina.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.