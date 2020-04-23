Home » National News » Correction: Virus Outbreak-Florida Unemployment story

Correction: Virus Outbreak-Florida Unemployment story

The Associated Press

April 23, 2020, 1:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — In a story April 20, 2020, about Florida’s unemployment claims, The Associated Press incorrectly said that Luis Perulero was furloughed by Delta Air Lines from his job as a ramp supervisor at Palm Beach International Airport. Until his employment was suspended, Perulero worked for airline service provider Delta Global Services, or DGS, which is partly owned by Delta and which recently rebranded as Unifi.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up