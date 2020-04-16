Career criminal loses appeal on drug, weapons charges

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from a career criminal serving 75 years in prison…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from a career criminal serving 75 years in prison on drug and weapons charges.

The court on Wednesday found no merit to Maurice Cooper’s claims that a trial judge erred in not suppressing evidence obtained through search warrants executed on his home, a Wilmington business address, and his Instagram account.

Cooper also argued that his lengthy sentence amounted to cruel and unusual punishment.

Cooper’s previous felonies included murder and robbery.

He was convicted last year of heroin dealing and possession and multiple counts of illegal possession of guns and ammunition.

