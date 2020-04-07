Home » National News » California court tosses case…

California court tosses case against Mexican megachurch leader charged with child rape

The Associated Press

April 7, 2020, 5:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California court tosses case against Mexican megachurch leader charged with child rape.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up