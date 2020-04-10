Home » National News » AP Week in Pictures,…

AP Week in Pictures, North America

The Associated Press

April 10, 2020, 8:59 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

April 3–April 9, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the North America region.

This week’s selection includes a man wearing a protective mask while waiting for a bus in Detroit; President Donald Trump arriving to speak about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington; a boy raising a palm to the sky during the worship portion of a Palm Sunday parking lot service in Beckley, West Virginia; and the supermoon rising over a neon ice cream cone on a Braum’s sign in Owasso, Oklahoma.

The gallery was curated by photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: https://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up