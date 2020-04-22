Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 1:42 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 22, 2020, 12:00 AM

As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner

Lives Lost: A man who studied darkness, but beamed light

AP Exclusive: ER staff saves lives, suffers in hot spot

Southern states largely go it alone in reopening decisions

No prom? For this teen, it’s a trifecta of missed milestones

Virus cancels events worldwide; opinions on reopening mixed

Virus misinformation flourishes in online protest groups

Hospital reinstates suspended nurses who demanded masks

More deaths, no benefit from malaria drug in VA virus study

As Earth Day turns 50, green movement faces fresh challenges

