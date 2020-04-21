AP Top U.S. News at 12:23 a.m. EDT

Massachusetts becomes coronavirus hot spot as cases surge
Some US producers, states reopening amid political pressure
Georgia to reopen some businesses as early as Friday
States work to keep meat plants open despite virus outbreaks
College seniors face job worries, family stress amid virus
Sparkling waters hide some lasting harm from 2010 oil spill
Families sue helicopter company in deadly Kobe Bryant crash
Mid-April in America is an unforgiving time, and now this
‘They’re killing us,’ Texas residents say of Trump rollbacks
2 types of testing look for COVID-19 infections new and old
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.