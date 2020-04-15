Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 4:08 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 15, 2020, 12:00 AM

Soft-serve defiance: Ice cream trucks ply Brooklyn streets

New York to require face coverings in busy public places

More states finally paying $600 extra in unemployment aid

Explosion caught on video shatters paper mill; no one hurt

California to give cash payments to immigrants hurt by virus

States map out reopening of economies, say crisis not over

Wisconsin, Alabama awarded F-35 fighter jets

Stimulus checks to bear Trump’s name in unprecedented move

Hawaii embraces aloha print masks while fighting coronavirus

Detroit facing fresh fiscal woes with coronavirus closures

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

National News

