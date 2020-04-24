AP Top U.S. News at 1:13 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Republicans leap to reopen economy; Democrats more cautious Gig workers and self-employed keep waiting for jobless aid 11,000 deaths: Ravaged nursing homes plead for more testing Immigrants, hard hit by economic fallout, adapt to new jobs AP review: State supply stocks sparse and dated before virus Britain launches COVID-19 vaccine study, latest in race The Latest: Sharp Corp holding lottery for popular masks New House panel created to track aid dollars, virus response Some governors worry that federal aid is too restrictive Legal battles loom as businesses hit by virus sue insurers