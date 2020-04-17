Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:16 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 17, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

US job losses mount as Trump presses plan to reopen business

Layoffs and pay cuts are now striking more white collar jobs

Amid talk of restarting economy, virus keeps killing in NYC

For meat plant workers, virus makes a hard job perilous

7 Midwest states to partner on reopening the economy

Top infectious disease doctor inspires ‘Fauci fever’

Tribes press judge to halt US-Canada pipeline as work starts

Backup of bodies overwhelms nursing home amid outbreak

Study: Warming makes US West megadrought worst in modern age

Is it safe to open mail and packages during the pandemic?

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Categories:

National News

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up