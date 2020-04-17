AP Top U.S. News at 12:16 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

US job losses mount as Trump presses plan to reopen business Layoffs and pay cuts are now striking more white collar jobs Amid talk of restarting economy, virus keeps killing in NYC For meat plant workers, virus makes a hard job perilous 7 Midwest states to partner on reopening the economy Top infectious disease doctor inspires 'Fauci fever' Tribes press judge to halt US-Canada pipeline as work starts Backup of bodies overwhelms nursing home amid outbreak Study: Warming makes US West megadrought worst in modern age Is it safe to open mail and packages during the pandemic?