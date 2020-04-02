Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:16 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 2, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Call for virus volunteers yields army of health care workers

Trump’s contradictory views on China shift as crisis grows

Report: US hostage families seek better government support

Infrastructure often embraced by both parties, to no avail

Census Day arrives with US almost paralyzed by coronavirus

Gun background checks smash records amid coronavirus fears

More evidence indicates healthy people can spread virus

Federal inmates to be locked in cells for 14 days amid virus

Trump allies warn against feud with swing state governor

Judge dismisses pharmacies’ lawsuit against physicians

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up