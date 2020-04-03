AP Top U.S. News at 12:23 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

‘Surreal’: NY funeral homes struggle as virus deaths surge NYC residents should cover face when in public, mayor says Jobs…

‘Surreal’: NY funeral homes struggle as virus deaths surge NYC residents should cover face when in public, mayor says Jobs report Friday is expected to end record hiring streak A record 10 million sought US jobless aid in past 2 weeks You’ve just lost your job? Here’s what you need to know Nursing home infections, deaths surge amid lockdown measures Judge won’t delay Wisconsin election but extends voting With US border work on track, rural towns fear virus spread Ships with coronavirus patients dock in Florida Can you fix ventilators? A fuel cell engineer figures it out Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.