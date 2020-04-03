Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:23 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 3, 2020, 12:00 AM

‘Surreal’: NY funeral homes struggle as virus deaths surge

NYC residents should cover face when in public, mayor says

Jobs report Friday is expected to end record hiring streak

A record 10 million sought US jobless aid in past 2 weeks

You’ve just lost your job? Here’s what you need to know

Nursing home infections, deaths surge amid lockdown measures

Judge won’t delay Wisconsin election but extends voting

With US border work on track, rural towns fear virus spread

Ships with coronavirus patients dock in Florida

Can you fix ventilators? A fuel cell engineer figures it out

