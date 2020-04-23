US states represent patchwork as they mull economic restarts
Stopping virus a huge challenge at crowded US meat plants
AP Exclusive: ‘It’s been a nightmare’ for Yonkers ER doc
1 killed as apparent tornado hits southern Oklahoma town
Hot Pockets heir seeks to avoid prison time, citing virus
US adds cameras at Mexico border despite drop in crossings
2 cats in NY become first US pets to test positive for virus
Mayor called reckless for urging Vegas to test reopening
Hotels become barracks for health workers ‘going to war’
History, geography scores dip on Nation’s Report Card
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.