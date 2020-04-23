Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:16 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 23, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

US states represent patchwork as they mull economic restarts

Stopping virus a huge challenge at crowded US meat plants

AP Exclusive: ‘It’s been a nightmare’ for Yonkers ER doc

1 killed as apparent tornado hits southern Oklahoma town

Hot Pockets heir seeks to avoid prison time, citing virus

US adds cameras at Mexico border despite drop in crossings

2 cats in NY become first US pets to test positive for virus

Mayor called reckless for urging Vegas to test reopening

Hotels become barracks for health workers ‘going to war’

History, geography scores dip on Nation’s Report Card

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up