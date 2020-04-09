Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:33 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 9, 2020, 12:00 AM

A city under siege: 24 hours in the fight to save New York

‘We’re all in with our patients’: An ER doctor’s virus fight

What you need to know today about the virus outbreak

16.8M Americans thrown out of work as economic toll rises

Record 16.8 million have sought US jobless aid since virus

Feds deny claims of misconduct in college admissions case

Virus vexes bar exam, leaving young future lawyers in limbo

Tornado or virus? Pandemic means tough sheltering decisions

Rural Indiana virus worry: ‘What more could I have done?’

‘Houston, we’ve had a problem’: Remembering Apollo 13 at 50

