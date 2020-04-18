AP Top U.S. News at 12:03 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

‘You hear the cries’: Virus toll haunts a New York paramedic What you need to know today about the virus…

‘You hear the cries’: Virus toll haunts a New York paramedic What you need to know today about the virus outbreak Virginia juvenile detention center new coronavirus hotspot Cuomo: Feds must help with testing. Trump: Stop complaining Virus forced schools online, but many students didn’t follow Virus-fueled conspiracy theories take aim at hospitals California death toll from coronavirus rises above 1,000 Detained migrant with COVID-19 forced to call in to court NASA, SpaceX pick May 27 to resume astronaut launches in US Judge: Tennessee can’t prevent abortions during coronavirus Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.