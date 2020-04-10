AP Top U.S. News at 11:17 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

New York virus deaths rise fast, but hospitalizations slow A conundrum for New Yorkers: Social distancing in the subway What…

New York virus deaths rise fast, but hospitalizations slow A conundrum for New Yorkers: Social distancing in the subway What you need to know today about the virus outbreak Nurses weigh their principles vs safety in virus fight A city under siege: 24 hours in the fight to save New York Industry scrambles to stop fatal bird flu in South Carolina Court lifts part of order blocking Texas abortion ban After months in space, astronauts returning to changed world GAO: Border Patrol needlessly spent $12M at Texas facility Drums, dancers livestream as virus moves powwows online Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.