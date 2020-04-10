Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:17 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 10, 2020, 12:00 AM

New York virus deaths rise fast, but hospitalizations slow

A conundrum for New Yorkers: Social distancing in the subway

What you need to know today about the virus outbreak

Nurses weigh their principles vs safety in virus fight

A city under siege: 24 hours in the fight to save New York

Industry scrambles to stop fatal bird flu in South Carolina

Court lifts part of order blocking Texas abortion ban

After months in space, astronauts returning to changed world

GAO: Border Patrol needlessly spent $12M at Texas facility

Drums, dancers livestream as virus moves powwows online

