AP Top U.S. News at 2:23 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 28, 2020, 12:00 AM

Texas, Ohio among many states to take steps toward reopening

After COVID-19 recovery, first responders get back to work

‘Still in the surge’: Virus keeps a hold on Massachusetts

Pence to visit Mayo Clinic to learn about testing ‘moonshot’

Fears of virus seem far away as stores reopen in rural US

Judge sides with tribes, limits distribution of virus relief

AP PHOTOS: Finding joy amid pandemic’s anxiety and heartache

Washington mental hospital staff call virus testing unsafe

Masks, temperature checks mark ‘new normal’ at restaurants

Riots, escapes and pepper spray: Virus hits juvenile centers

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

