AP Top U.S. News at 11:01 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 14, 2020, 12:00 AM

Death toll soars after NYC counts ‘probable’ fatalities

States map out reopening of economies, say crisis not over

Search for a COVID-19 vaccine heats up in China, US

Deaths hit 45 at Virginia care home called ‘virus’s dream’

Detained immigrants plead for masks, protection from virus

What you need to know today about the virus outbreak

Republicans decry Michigan governor’s latest stay-home order

Parties mine Wisconsin for clues to voting in the virus era

In shutdown, a glimpse of life without movie theaters

Americans stuck in Africa trying to bring adopted kids home

