AP Top U.S. News at 11:45 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 11, 2020, 12:00 AM

COVID-19 and AIDS crisis: NYC gays see parallels, contrasts

What you need to know today about the virus outbreak

Are schools open? Governor, NYC mayor give different answers

Doctor gambles on clot-busting drug to save virus patients

He led a neo-Nazi group linked to bomb plots. He was 13.

Politics mixes with science as states turn to virus models

Court lifts part of order blocking Texas abortion ban

Lives Lost: An Egyptian doctor, the ‘backbone’ of his family

Chicago mayor takes hard line fighting coronavirus outbreak

Biden beats Sanders to win Alaska Democratic primary

