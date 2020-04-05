Home » National News » 5.2 million more seek…

5.2 million more seek jobless aid as number of laid-off people since virus struck keeps mounting

The Associated Press

April 16, 2020, 8:32 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — 5.2 million more seek jobless aid as number of laid-off people since virus struck keeps mounting.

