4-year-old girl dies after being shot in Philadelphia home

The Associated Press

April 21, 2020, 8:34 AM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A 4-year-old girl who apparently was shot inside her family’s home in Philadelphia has died from her wounds, authorities said.

It wasn’t clear who was holding the gun when the girl was shot at least once in the stomach late Monday night. She was driven to a hospital in a private vehicle and was pronounced dead there early Tuesday.

The girl’s name has not been released.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting. It wasn’t clear how many people were in the home at the time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

