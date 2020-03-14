Home » National News » White House now conducting…

White House now conducting temperature checks on anyone in close contact with Trump, Pence

The Associated Press

March 14, 2020, 11:42 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House now conducting temperature checks on anyone in close contact with Trump, Pence.

