WASHINGTON (AP) — White House now conducting temperature checks on anyone in close contact with Trump, Pence.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
March 14, 2020, 11:42 AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — White House now conducting temperature checks on anyone in close contact with Trump, Pence.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.