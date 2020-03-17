Home » National News » West Virginia becomes last…

West Virginia becomes last U.S. state to report a positive case of new coronavirus

The Associated Press

March 17, 2020, 6:21 PM

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia becomes last U.S. state to report a positive case of new coronavirus.

