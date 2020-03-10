Well contamination prompts request for Air Force brass visit

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s congressional delegation is asking the Secretary of the Air Force to visit Dover Air Force…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s congressional delegation is asking the Secretary of the Air Force to visit Dover Air Force Base to address concerns about chemical contaminants in wells near the installation.

State officials were recently notified by the military that two more wells near the base may have perfluorooctane sulfonate, or PFOS, and perfluorooctanoic acid, or PFOA, above federal advisory levels.

The notifications come after high levels of PFOS and PFOA were found in four other wells last summer.

Delaware’s congressional members want Secretary Barbara Barrett or another senior Air Force official to visit Dover and brief residents and state officials.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.