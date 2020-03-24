Home » National News » Virus outbreak halts damaged…

Virus outbreak halts damaged Wisconsin refinery rebuilding

The Associated Press

March 24, 2020, 7:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SUPERIOR, Wis. (AP) — Husky Energy has suspended rebuilding its oil refinery in Superior, Wisconsin, that was damaged by an explosion two years ago because of the coronavirus outbreak, the company announced Tuesday.

“Given the current safety and public health risks, Husky has begun a systematic and orderly suspension of major construction activities related to the Superior rebuild project,” Husky spokeswoman Kim Guttormson said.

The fire and explosion in April 2018 injured dozens of people and forced thousands to evacuate. Alberta, Canada-based Husky received the final approvals to begin reconstruction in September and had expected to wrap up the $400 million project early next year.

Husky typically employs about 200 people, the Star Tribune reported.

Some workers will remain on site as essential functions continue, such as the wastewater treatment plant and gasoline and diesel terminals, Guttormson said. Social distancing rules are in place for employees and customers, including pacing of truck traffic, to try to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Business & Finance National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up