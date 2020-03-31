Virus found at second juvenile facility in Delaware

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Officials say the coronavirus has been found at a second juvenile detention facility in Delaware. Authorities…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Officials say the coronavirus has been found at a second juvenile detention facility in Delaware.

Authorities reported Tuesday that a staff member at Stevenson House Detention Center in Milford had tested positive for the virus.

Officials said the staffer is self-isolating at home. Officials reported Monday that a staff member at the Ferris School in Wilmington had tested positive for coronavirus.

Officials have reported more than 260 cases of coronavirus in Delaware and seven deaths as of Tuesday.

More than 45 individuals remained hospitalized.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.