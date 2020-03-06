Home » National News » US trade deficit narrows…

US trade deficit narrows 6.7% to $45.3 billion in January as imports and exports fall

The Associated Press

March 6, 2020, 8:31 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — US trade deficit narrows 6.7% to $45.3 billion in January as imports and exports fall.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Business & Finance National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up