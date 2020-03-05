Home » National News » US productivity increases at…

The Associated Press

March 5, 2020, 8:31 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — US productivity increases at 1.2% rate in fourth quarter, down slightly from first estimate.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

