US consumer confidence sinks as virus begins having impact

The Associated Press

March 31, 2020, 10:25 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence tumbled in March as the impact of the coronavirus began to be felt.

The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its confidence index dropped to a reading of 120 in March from February’s 132.6.

The steep decline reflected rising worries about the coronavirus during the survey period of March 1-18. Economists say confidence is sure to fall further as the virus’ impact takes a bigger toll on the economy.

