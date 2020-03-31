The Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. Geological Survey reports magnitude 6.5 earthquake has struck north of Boise, Idaho.

Listen now to WTOP News

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. Geological Survey reports magnitude 6.5 earthquake has struck north of Boise, Idaho.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.