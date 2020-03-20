Home » National News » Trump: US and Mexico…

Trump: US and Mexico to close shared border to non-essential travel to curb virus spread

The Associated Press

March 20, 2020, 12:00 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump: US and Mexico to close shared border to non-essential travel to curb virus spread.

