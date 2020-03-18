WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury proposal: Deliver $500B in checks to millions of Americans, first round coming April 6.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
March 18, 2020, 11:45 AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury proposal: Deliver $500B in checks to millions of Americans, first round coming April 6.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.