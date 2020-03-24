Home » National News » Tokyo Olympics officially postponed…

Tokyo Olympics officially postponed to 2021 by International Olympic Committee

The Associated Press

March 24, 2020, 8:50 AM

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Tokyo Olympics officially postponed to 2021 by International Olympic Committee.

