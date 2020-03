NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks open sharply higher on Wall Street a day after market’s worst fall since 1987; Dow…

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks open sharply higher on Wall Street a day after market’s worst fall since 1987; Dow surges 1,200 points, or 5.8%.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.