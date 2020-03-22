Stay-at-home order issued in Delaware starting Tuesday

Delaware Gov. John Carney has issued a stay-at-home order taking effect on Tuesday that closes non-essential businesses to attempt to blunt the intensity of the spread of the new coronavirus.

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware Gov. John Carney has issued a stay-at-home order taking effect on Tuesday that closes non-essential businesses to attempt to blunt the intensity of the spread of the new coronavirus.

Carney said Sunday that residents will be allowed to leave their homes to get groceries, pick up prescriptions or exercise, among other activities.

He says he’s issuing the order because other nearby states are already doing so and he doesn’t want Delaware to become a destination for people from other states.

He also says people haven’t followed previous guidance enough to limit large groups.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.