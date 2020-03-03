LINCOLN, Ill. (AP) — State police say three people died when a small plane crashed on I-55 in central Illinois.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
March 3, 2020, 12:22 PM
