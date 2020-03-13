State of emergency takes effect in Delaware over coronavirus

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A state of emergency has taken effect in Delaware because of the coronavirus, as Gov. John…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A state of emergency has taken effect in Delaware because of the coronavirus, as Gov. John Carney also ordered all public schools in the state to be closed for the next two weeks.

The state of emergency took effect Friday morning. The declaration will make it easier for state agencies to coordinate and mobilize state resources in response to the virus.

t also prohibits price gouging, encourages the cancellation of “nonessential” public gatherings of 100 people or more.

In a news release Friday evening, Carney directed public schools to be closed through March 27.

