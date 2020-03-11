Home » National News » State Department advises all…

State Department advises all US citizens to ‘reconsider travel abroad’ due to virus pandemic

The Associated Press

March 11, 2020, 11:19 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — State Department advises all US citizens to ‘reconsider travel abroad’ due to virus pandemic.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Government News Health & Fitness News Lifestyle News National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up