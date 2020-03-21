Home » National News » Spokeswoman: Vice President Mike…

Spokeswoman: Vice President Mike Pence and wife test negative for the coronavirus.

The Associated Press

March 21, 2020, 8:43 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Spokeswoman: Vice President Mike Pence and wife test negative for the coronavirus.

