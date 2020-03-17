Home » National News » Soccer's European Championship postponed…

Soccer’s European Championship postponed for 1 year because of coronavirus

The Associated Press

March 17, 2020, 10:08 AM

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Soccer’s European Championship postponed for 1 year because of coronavirus.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

National News Other Sports News Soccer News Sports World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up