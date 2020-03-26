NEW YORK (AP) — New York once again saw a spike in the number of deaths and hospitalizations related to…

NEW YORK (AP) — New York once again saw a spike in the number of deaths and hospitalizations related to the coronavirus, a bleak trend for the epicenter of the U.S.’s outbreak of the fast-spreading virus. there are now more than 37,000 confirmed cases.

The increase in cases, deaths and hospitalizations comes as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo detailed how the outbreak will have dramatic economic effects on the state.

Here’s a look at developments in the coronavirus outbreak Thursday.

DEATHS AND HOSPITALIZATIONS CLIMB

Coronavirus deaths and hospitalizations in New York were both up dramatically, a stark sign of the outbreak’s quickly increasing reach.

New York state’s death toll from the coronavirus jumped by 100 in one day, pushing the number to 385, Cuomo said Thursday. He added that experts expect the number to increase as critically ill patients who have been on ventilators for several days succumb to the virus.

“That is a situation where people just deteriorate over time,” Cuomo said. “And that is what we’re seeing.”

More than 5,300 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized statewide as of Thursday, a 40% increase from the day before. Nearly 1,300 patients were in intensive care, a 45% increase.

Hospitals in hard-hit New York City are trying to deal with the growing crush of patients and the need for medical equipment like face masks and ventilators.

The recent death toll includes a health care worker at one of the New York City hospitals under siege by the coronavirus has died, according to coworkers and his sister. Kious Kelly, an assistant nurse manager at the Mount Sinai West hospital in Manhattan, died Tuesday from the virus after he got sick two weeks ago, multiple friends said in social media posts.

Kelly’s sister, Marya Sherron, told the New York Post that her brother had informed her of his illness about 10 days earlier.

“He told me he had the coronavirus,” she said. “He was in ICU but he thought he was OK. He didn’t think it was serious as it was.”

Sherron said Kelly had severe asthma but was otherwise healthy.

BUDGET BUSTED

Cuomo warned the economic toll of the coronavirus outbreak will be dramatic in New York and castigated federal officials for what he called a failure to address lost revenue in their $2.2 trillion relief package.

“The Congressional action, in my opinion, simply failed to address the governmental need,” he said Thursday at a state Capitol news conference. “I find it irresponsible. I find it reckless.”

Cuomo said the outbreak creates a “double whammy” of increased state costs and lost revenue of up to $15 billion as businesses shutter and workers are laid off. The governor said the state will have to adjust its budget plan for the fiscal year beginning April 1 because revenue figures are so uncertain.

While the relief plan before Congress would send $5 billion for COVID-19-related expenses, Cuomo said the larger issue is lost revenue.

MILITARY HELP

More than 200 medical personnel from the 531st Hospital Center at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, were being sent to New York state Thursday to assist emergency medical facilities. The 531st is prepared to provide a full range of health care and support as needed, according to a statement.

The U.S. Army has also issued orders to the 627th Hospital from Fort Carson, Colorado, and the 9th Hospital from Fort Hood, Texas, to deploy to New York and Washington state.

Army hospitals are expeditionary facilities with full hospital capability including intensive care beds, operating rooms, emergency facilities and a pharmacy. They can provide routine and emergency medical support so community medical staffs can focus on treating COVID-19 patients, the Army statement said.

It was not immediately clear where they were being deployed.

Associated Press writers Michael Hill and Mary Esch contributed from Albany, N.Y.

